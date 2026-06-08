Sri Lanka launches three-day dengue prevention drive

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 8, 2026 - 8:57 am

A special dengue prevention programme covering 14 high-risk districts and 72 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions across Sri Lanka will begin today (June 8), the Ministry of Health announced.

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) said the programme is being launched to control the spread of dengue in Sri Lanka and will be carried out over three days, from June 8 to June 10.

Acting Director of the National Dengue Control Unit, Dr. Kapila Kannangara, said health authorities will conduct inspections and dengue prevention activities in identified high-risk areas during the programme.

He also warned that legal action will be taken against owners or occupants of premises that fail to comply with instructions issued by health authorities regarding dengue control.

According to the National Dengue Control Unit, 36,168 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far this year, while 20 dengue-related deaths have also been recorded.

Health authorities have urged the public to support the programme by eliminating mosquito breeding sites and maintaining clean surroundings.