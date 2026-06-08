Sri Lanka resumes vehicle number plate printing today

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 8, 2026 - 8:41 am

The printing of vehicle number plates, which had been suspended for more than a year, is set to resume today (June 8) at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT).

The DMT said the operation will officially begin at 10:00 AM at its premises in Werahera under the patronage of Transport and Highways Minister Bimal Rathnayake.

The printing of vehicle number plates was halted in May 2025 due to issues related to the tender process.

The Government signed the relevant agreement for the printing of vehicle number plates in March 2026, paving the way for the service to restart.

With the resumption of printing activities, the DMT is expected to continue issuing vehicle number plates after the prolonged interruption.