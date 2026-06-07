Suresh Sallay admitted to National Hospital in Colombo

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 7, 2026 - 9:28 pm

Former State Intelligence Service Director Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay has been admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo for emergency treatment while being held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Hospital sources confirmed that Sallay was admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Treatment Unit a short while ago.

The former intelligence chief was arrested in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks that took place on April 21, 2019. Since his arrest, he had been detained under the custody of the CID as investigations continued.

Reports indicate that while in CID custody, Sallay had begun a hunger strike, claiming that he was being subjected to inhumane torture and ill-treatment.

The development comes a day after his wife, Manori Sallay, lodged an urgent complaint with the Inspector General of Police, alleging that her husband had been subjected to torture, degrading treatment, denial of medical care, and other abuses while in detention.

In the complaint submitted on June 6, 2026, she called for an immediate and independent criminal investigation into the treatment of her husband, who is being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks probe.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding the reason for Sallay’s hospitalization.