Sri Lanka Government to introduce common preschool curriculum by 2027

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 7, 2026 - 7:35 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says the Government plans to introduce a common preschool curriculum across Sri Lanka by 2027 as part of efforts to strengthen and standardize early childhood education.

The Prime Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, made these remarks while attending a certificate awarding ceremony for graduates of the 2023/2024 Preschool Teacher Training Diploma Programme at the Kurunegala Provincial Council Auditorium on June 5, 2026.

The diploma programme was conducted by the North Western Preschool Teacher Training College, and the ceremony was jointly organized by the Early Childhood Education Development Authority and the North Western Provincial Council. The training college is recognized as one of Sri Lanka’s leading state institutions dedicated to developing early childhood education, particularly in the North Western Province.

Addressing the gathering after presenting diploma certificates, Dr. Amarasuriya emphasized that preschool education is the most important stage in shaping a child’s future educational journey. She said the Government is committed to ensuring quality early childhood education and highlighted the need for proper supervision and monitoring of preschool education programmes across all provinces.

The Prime Minister said the Government is working with the National Education Commission, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, and the Ministry of Education to develop policies, teacher training standards, and regulatory mechanisms needed for effective monitoring and implementation of early childhood education.

She also announced that arrangements are being made to begin preschool teacher training programmes this year. According to the Prime Minister, these initiatives are expected to support the introduction of a common curriculum for preschools nationwide by 2027.

Dr. Amarasuriya stressed the importance of creating greater public awareness about the purpose and value of preschool education. She noted that the main objective of preschool education is to prepare children for primary school by developing essential skills, including motor abilities and other age-appropriate competencies.

She further stated that parents and adults have a responsibility to help children develop social skills and knowledge in ways suitable for their age without placing unnecessary burdens on them. She added that preschool teachers have a vital role in helping society understand the true objectives of early childhood education.

During the event, invited speakers also briefed newly qualified diploma holders on the Government’s policy direction regarding early childhood development.

The ceremony was attended by North Western Province Governor Tissa Warnasuriya, Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs Namal Sudarshana, Kurunegala District MPs Dharmapriya Dissanayake and Ashoka Gunasekara, as well as the Chief Secretary of the North Western Province and officials of the North Western Province Early Childhood Development Authority.