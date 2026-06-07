Suresh Sallay begins hunger strike in CID custody

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 7, 2026 - 7:17 pm

The wife of former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay has lodged an urgent complaint with the Inspector General of Police, alleging that her husband has been subjected to torture, degrading treatment, denial of medical care, and other abuses while in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody.

Manori Sallay submitted the complaint on June 6, 2026, requesting an immediate and independent criminal investigation into the treatment of her husband, who is currently being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) over investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

According to the complaint, Suresh Sallay informed family members during a visit on June 6 that he had begun a “fast unto death,” claiming he could no longer endure what he described as continuous mental torture, degrading treatment, and unfair treatment while in custody. He had also reportedly instructed his lawyers to continue legal proceedings even in the event of his death.

The complaint alleges that authorities failed to provide medication and dietary requirements recommended by a Judicial Medical Officer (JMO). It further claims that Sallay is being held in a cell measuring approximately six feet by four feet, without basic furniture such as a bed, chair, or table, and that meals are served on paper placed on the floor. The complaint also alleges inadequate food, restricted access to washroom facilities at night, and physical suffering resulting from detention conditions.

Manori Sallay also alleged that her husband was subjected to a strip search in the presence of other detainees and that invasive physical contact occurred during the process. She claimed that CCTV cameras in the detention area may have recorded the alleged incident and requested that the footage be preserved.

The complaint further states that Sallay requested investigators to obtain statements from current and former cellmates who allegedly witnessed some of the incidents, particularly during the period shortly after his arrest.

Additional allegations include constant lighting in cells, heavy monitoring of family visits, and the presence of multiple officers during visitations, which the complaint says may have contributed to psychological pressure. Family members who visited him on June 6 reportedly observed signs of physical and emotional deterioration, including parched lips, sunken eyes, weakness, and a depressed emotional state.

The letter also claims that Sallay has been held in CID custody for more than 100 days and has been questioned only about 10 or 11 times, with no questioning reportedly taking place during the past three weeks. The complaint raises concerns about the necessity and legality of his continued detention.

Manori Sallay requested police to preserve all CCTV footage related to her husband’s detention, including footage from his cell, common areas, corridors, visitation rooms, searches, transfers, and interrogations. She stated that the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka had already requested relevant footage but had not yet received it.

The complaint also alleges that CID representatives failed to attend a Human Rights Commission inquiry related to a complaint she had lodged.

In her letter, Manori Sallay called for an immediate investigation into the allegations, an independent medical examination for her husband, preservation of evidence, and measures to ensure his safety and well-being while in custody. She also noted that a previous complaint regarding alleged cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment had been submitted to the IGP on March 7, 2026, and claimed that no response had been received.

Suresh Sallay was arrested in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on charges of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terror attacks carried out on April 21, 2019. Authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations contained in the latest complaint.