Divisional Secretaries to boycott Monday meetings from June 8

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 7, 2026 - 10:24 am

The Sri Lanka Association of Divisional Secretaries and Assistant Divisional Secretaries has announced that its members will completely withdraw from all official meetings held on Mondays from tomorrow (June 8, 2026), in order to protect services provided to the public on the designated Public Day.

The association said the decision applies to all physical and virtual (online) meetings organized on Mondays by ministries, state institutions, and political authorities.

According to the association, frequent meetings scheduled on Mondays have caused significant inconvenience to both the public and the normal operations of Divisional Secretariats. It noted that such meetings prevent Divisional Secretaries and Assistant Divisional Secretaries from being available to address public concerns and carry out administrative duties efficiently.

The association further pointed out that Public Administration Circular No. 27/2023 clearly designates Mondays as “Public Day.” Under the circular, public officials are required to remain in their offices to meet citizens, listen to their grievances, and provide solutions. The circular also states that official meetings should not be scheduled on that day.

President of the Sri Lanka Association of Divisional Secretaries and Assistant Divisional Secretaries, R. Senthil, said the union decided to enforce the boycott after observing continued violations of these guidelines through meetings conducted both in person and online.

He said the decision was taken after considering the impact of such meetings on public services and administrative functions, adding that the move is intended to safeguard the time allocated for serving the public on Mondays.