Police reject Gammanpila’s claims of Sallay’s mistreatment

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 7, 2026 - 10:02 am

Former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief and retired Major General Suresh Sallay, who is being detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks, has not been assaulted, mistreated, or given special treatment while in custody, according to Sri Lanka Police.

In a statement issued on June 6, Police responded to comments made to the media by former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila regarding Sallay’s detention.

Police said the suspect is being held under a detention order issued by the CID and has been treated in the same manner as any other suspect in custody.

The statement stressed that Sallay has neither received special privileges nor been subjected to any form of neglect.

The Police also noted that matters related to the case have already been discussed and examined before the courts.

As a result, they urged all parties to exercise restraint and ensure that facts are presented carefully when making public statements outside the judicial process.

According to the statement, the remarks made by Gammanpila regarding Sallay’s treatment while in custody are not based on facts and are therefore untrue.

Sri Lanka Police reiterated that the suspect has been treated in accordance with standard procedures throughout his detention.