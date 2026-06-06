Dudley criticises rice import decision, blames it for paddy price crash

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 6, 2026 - 7:32 pm

Businessman Dudley Sirisena says he is disappointed with the government’s decision to import rice, claiming it has contributed to a sharp drop in paddy prices and made it difficult for farmers to sell their harvest.

Speaking on the issue, Sirisena said the guaranteed prices announced for paddy are Rs. 120 per kilogram for Nadu, Rs. 125 for Samba, and Rs. 130 for Keeri Samba. However, he argued that these prices do not adequately reflect the lower yields and lower income generated from Samba and Keeri Samba cultivation compared to Nadu.

According to Sirisena, many farmers have gradually moved away from cultivating Samba and Keeri Samba because the prices offered are not attractive enough. As a result, a larger number of farmers now focus on Nadu cultivation, leading to an imbalance in production.

He explained that when Nadu production increases significantly, its market price falls, while the other rice varieties become scarce and are sold at much higher prices. He said this is the situation currently being experienced in the market.

Sirisena stressed that rice traders simply purchase available paddy, process it, and sell it, and do not have the authority to influence cultivation patterns or agricultural policy. He said resolving such issues is the responsibility of policymakers.

Responding to a question on whether the current situation could create future problems in the paddy sector, Sirisena said there is already a problem, as farmers are struggling to sell their paddy.

He noted that around 157,000 tonnes of rice have been imported into the country and said that if those imports had not taken place, farmers would likely have been able to sell their paddy at prices between Rs. 125 and Rs. 130 per kilogram.

Instead, he said, paddy prices have fallen to around Rs. 90 to Rs. 100 per kilogram, leaving many farmers under pressure.

“I am very disappointed about that. That’s all I have to say,” Sirisena added.