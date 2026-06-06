Sri Lanka moves to establish Chartered Institute for Media Professionals

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 6, 2026 - 12:14 pm

The Sri Lankan Government has published a new Bill to establish the Chartered Institute of Media Professionals of Sri Lanka, aimed at introducing and maintaining professional standards in the country’s media sector.

The Bill was published in the Extraordinary Gazette Supplement issued on June 5, 2026, and has been presented as the proposed Chartered Institute of Media Professionals of Sri Lanka Act. The institute is expected to function as a professional body for media professionals across the country.

According to the Bill, the proposed institute will enroll qualified media professionals as members, provide education and training, promote professional discipline through a code of conduct, conduct research, and support the development of media standards in line with global communication trends.

The institute will also have powers to conduct professional examinations, accredit media professionals, organize seminars and conferences, offer scholarships and awards, maintain a register of members, and advise the Minister on matters related to media education and professionalism.

A 15-member Governing Council will oversee the administration of the institute, comprising eight elected members and seven appointed members with qualifications and experience in the field of media. Until the council is established, an Interim Council appointed by the Minister will manage its affairs.

The Bill further provides for disciplinary inquiries into professional misconduct, with the institute empowered to warn, suspend, or remove members found guilty of violating professional standards.

The proposed law defines media professionals broadly, including journalists, editors, broadcasters, anchors, presenters, publishers, media owners, media managers, media educators, researchers, technicians, camerapersons, content developers, and content editors.

The Act will come into force on a date appointed by the Minister after it is passed by Parliament.