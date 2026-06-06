Sri Lanka dengue cases top 35,000 as hospitals struggle

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 6, 2026 - 11:45 am

Hospitals across Sri Lanka are facing increasing pressure as dengue cases have exceeded available treatment capacity, with 35,228 infections and 20 dengue-related deaths reported so far this year.

Health authorities have warned that the rapid spread of dengue is placing a heavy burden on healthcare facilities, prompting urgent measures to control the disease.

A special nationwide mosquito control programme will be conducted over three days from June 8 to June 10 to reduce mosquito breeding sites and curb the spread of dengue.

The Western Province has reported the highest number of dengue cases, accounting for around 50 percent of all infections recorded in the country.

Dengue patients have now been reported from every district in Sri Lanka. The highest numbers of cases have been recorded in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Matara, Galle, Kalutara and Kandy.

According to health authorities, increased rainfall across the country has contributed to the rise in dengue infections by creating favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.

The public has been urged to support mosquito control efforts by removing stagnant water and maintaining clean surroundings to help prevent further spread of the disease.