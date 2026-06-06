New Chinese Defence Attaché meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 6, 2026 - 10:51 am

Senior Colonel FU Xiao, the newly appointed Defence Attaché of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Ministry of Defence on June 4, 2026.

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary and the Chinese Defence Attaché held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence-related affairs.

The Deputy Defence Attaché and the Naval Attaché of the Chinese Embassy were also present at the meeting.