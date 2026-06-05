Five forests declared protected as Sri Lanka marks World Environment Day 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 5, 2026 - 8:28 pm

The national commemoration of World Environment Day 2026 was held at Temple Trees in Colombo on Friday (June 5) under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The event was held under the theme, “Let us take action to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

During the ceremony, five forests, Ritigala, Aliyawetunuwewa, Mulagala, Konkatiyawa and Kallanchiya were declared reserved forests by the Department of Forest Conservation under the patronage of the President.

Several other environmental initiatives were also announced, including the introduction of enhanced National Green Reporting Guidelines, the declaration of the Magama Sand Dunes as a sensitive area by the Department of Coastal Conservation and Coastal Resources Management, the clearance of the Elephant Pass area by the Department of Wildlife Conservation and the designation of the Kuda Bubula Spring and Kapurella Hot Water Wetland as protected areas.

The first 2026 edition of the environmental magazine Soba, the Soba Ketha environmental publication and a resource book on plastic waste management were also launched.

A certificate confirming that the World Environment Day national commemoration had been conducted as a carbon-neutral programme was formally presented to the President.

The President also presented prizes and certificates to winners of an art competition organised by the Climate Change Division and an eco-friendly innovations and designs competition organised by the Central Environmental Authority. He later joined environmental researchers for a group photograph.

A nationwide “Climate Week” was observed from May 30 to June 5 as part of the World Environment Day programme. Environmental activities were conducted across the country with the participation of the Clean Sri Lanka initiative, public institutions, private sector organisations and civil society groups.

Addressing the event, Environment Minister Dr. Dammika Patabendi said World Environment Day was designated by the United Nations in 1972 and that this year’s event marked the second such commemoration under the National People’s Power Government.

The Minister said the Government launched the “Vanaspati” programme on June 15 last year and has accelerated efforts to expand protected forest areas. He noted that 29 forests were declared protected areas in 2025, while a further 50 reserves were declared on World Forest Day in 2026, mainly in the Ampara, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts. Two additional forests were also declared protected during the recent “Ehi Passiko” Peace Walk.

With the declaration of five more forests on World Environment Day, a total of 86 forests have been declared protected areas within the past year, according to the Minister.

The Minister also outlined measures being taken to address the human-elephant conflict, including the opening of three elephant corridors in the Hambantota and Monaragala districts to facilitate elephant movement through natural habitats.

He said legal regulations required for the operation of the Hambantota Elephant Management Reserve have now been gazetted and an operational committee has been appointed to oversee implementation.

According to the Minister, steps have also been taken to fill vacancies in institutions including the Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Department of Forest Conservation, while motorcycles, tractors, mini-tractors and cab vehicles are being procured to strengthen field operations.

He further stated that a policy for the management of tame elephants is being prepared and that efforts are underway to develop the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage into an elephant breeding and research centre.

The Minister added that the Government is also working to amend and modernise outdated environmental laws and regulations.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody, Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Environment R.H.M.P. Abeykoon, Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority Professor Thilak Hewawasam, Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation S.M.L.R.P. Marasinghe, environmentalists, researchers and university and school students were among those present.