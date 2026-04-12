Seven underworld figures moved to new Welisara high-security prison

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 12, 2026 - 11:30 am

Seven notorious organised crime figures, including “Wele Suda” and “Dematagoda Chaminda,” were transferred yesterday (April 11) from Boossa High-Security Prison to the new high-security prison at Welisara Navy Camp following intelligence reports and security concerns.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekara said the transfer was carried out yesterday.

The seven inmates are “Wele Suda,” “Dematagoda Chaminda,” “Loku Patty,” “Midigama Ruwan,” “Backhoe Saman,” “Army Sampath,” and “Manna Ramesh.”

Authorities said the move was made after intelligence reports indicated that some inmates at Boossa Prison had allegedly continued criminal activities from inside the prison.

Concerns were also raised about the safety of these high-profile detainees.

The newly built prison at Welisara Navy Camp has been set up with stronger security arrangements to hold high-risk organised crime suspects, with these seven men becoming its first inmates.