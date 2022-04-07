Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa meets ruling party MPs at Temple Trees

A meeting was held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Government MPs yesterday (April 6) night at the Temple Trees.

Speaking to media MP Major Pradeep Undugoda said discussions were held on the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers as it was the responsibility of the Government to resolve the issues faced by the people, at this crucial juncture.

However, after the meeting, MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara said the discussions focused on resolving the supply chain issues to ensure that people’s needs are met, adding that NO discussions were held on the appointment of a new cabinet of ministers.

Bandara said the resignation of the President will NOT resolve the prevailing crisis situation.