We have to ensure our personal safety – Anura

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (April 06) said, in Parliament the person wearing a helmet who got into the rear of his vehicle during the protest near Parliament was a party member who was assigned to ensure his protection.

Dissanayake made this remark, when ruling party MPs questioned him about the said person.

On leaving Parliament on Tuesday (5), the JJB Leader’s vehicle was surrounded by protesters. Dissanayake was seen having a cordial discussion with them and while they were talking, a person who was wearing a helmet was seen getting into the rear of his vehicle. The ruling party MPs including Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando demanded an explanation, alleging that the protest could be organised by the JVP and the scene was a media stunt.

“I left the Party Leaders’ meeting on Tuesday (5) early because I had another schedule. I do not need your permission to come and leave the House. During the era in which Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the Defence Secretary, Lasantha Wickremetunge was murdered in broad daylight, Keith Noyahr was assaulted, Wasim Thajudeen was murdered, and people were abducted and shot. Yet, the culprits of these crimes are yet to be found.

We know what kind of a person this President is, because of his track record as Defence Ministry Secretary,” he said.

Therefore, our security is of utmost concern to us. We do not want to forsake our lives to murderers so easily. That is why we have to ensure our own security. Do you assume we travel alone when a person accountable for murder is seated in the top post? Whenever I travel, our comrades provide protection, he said.

“Before I leave the House, I inform our comrades so they come to accompany me. What is wrong with that? I did it in the past and I will do the same today and tomorrow.

The person you questioned me about is one of our comrades. He came on a bike and got into my vehicle when my vehicle was parked.”

