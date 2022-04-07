Initiate inquiry against two ASPs – Army Commander

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an immediate inquiry against two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) on their ill-mannered behaviour on a team of Army Riders near the Parliament entrance road on Tuesday.

Video footage showed that the police officers interfered to turn back eight masked armed men who came on four motorbicycles preventing heading towards a crowd protest was being held near the Parliament road in Battaramulla. It also showed that these motorbicycles did not carry number plates.

The Army Headquarters said that those riders were heading to the Parliament Entrance Road on duty on the directions of the Army Headquarters Operations Director. In response to the Army Commander’s request, the IGP has informed that immediate action will be taken against this incident. Defence Secretary (Retd.) General Kamal Gunaratne has also informed the IGP and the Public Security Ministry Secretary to conduct an inquiry, the Army Headquarters said.

(Source: Daily News)