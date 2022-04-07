Presidential Advisory Group appointed to deal with the IMF

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Presidential Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability.

The President’s Media Division said the Advisory Group includes Former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and Former Director, Economic Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Professor of the Practice of Development, Georgetown University and Former Chief Economist, World Bank Prof. Shanta Devarajan, and Former Director, Institute of Capacity Development of the IMF Institute, and Former Deputy Director, Africa Department, IMF Dr Sharmini Coorey.

The PMD said since the appointment of the Presidential Advisory Group, its members have held a round of discussions with the President on key matters in going forward with the IMF programme, and will continue to be in regular communication with related requirements.

The Presidential Advisory Group is vested with engaging in discussions with relevant local institutions and officials engaging with the IMF, and to provide guidance that will address the present debt crisis and lead towards sustainable and inclusive recovery for Sri Lanka.

(Source: News Radio)