Princess Anne meets Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Posted by Editor on January 11, 2024 - 2:19 pm

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, and her Spouse, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, met with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (January 10) during their three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

The delegation, including Princess Anne, was warmly welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry at the President’s House in Colombo.

The visiting royals engaged in friendly conversation with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and First Lady Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe.

Princess Anne marked the occasion by signing the special guest commemorative book at the President’s House.

Former Sri Lanka President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, State minister of Health Seetha Arambepola, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, and Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva were also present at the event.

(President’s Media)