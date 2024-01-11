IMF team arrives in Sri Lanka to evaluate economic reforms

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team has arrived in Sri Lanka and will engage in discussions for a period of one week from January 11 to January 19, 2023.

The IMF representatives plan to engage in talks with Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday (January 11).

Sri Lanka’s State Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe says that the discussions will involve officials from the Finance Ministry, President’s Office, and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The primary focus of the meetings is to review recent economic developments and ensure progress on upcoming program targets and commitments.

The IMF spokesperson explained that their aim is to hold discussions with key figures, including the President, Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and Central Bank authorities, to gain insights and discuss pertinent matters.