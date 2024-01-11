Princess Anne to visit the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Sri Lanka

Princess Anne, also known as The Princess Royal, is set to visit the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Thursday (January 11) to receive blessings.

Following that, she will tour the Jaffna Public Library and observe demining and resettlement activities in Muhamalai.

On Friday (January 12), Princess Anne is scheduled to visit various places, including the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Pillaiyar Kovil in Colombo, and the British Council.

Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday (January 10) for a three-day official visit.

They met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the same day (January 10).

The visit of Princess Anne is in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom, and she came to Sri Lanka at the invitation of the Government of Sri Lanka.