United States expresses concerns over Human Rights violations during ‘Yukthiya’ operation in Sri Lanka

January 11, 2024

The United States has voiced concerns similar to those raised by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) regarding alleged human rights abuses in the recent ‘Yukthiya’ Operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Police and the Ministry of Public Security.

Julie J. Chung, the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, on Wednesday (January 10) stressed the importance of combating drug trafficking and emphasized that law enforcement operations should follow the principles of the rule of law and due process.

“Striking this balance is vital for justice and maintaining public trust,” she said.

Earlier, the HRCSL expressed deep unease and launched an immediate inquiry into reports of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment during search operations associated with the ‘Yukthiya’ Operation.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has also raised serious concerns about the operation. They highlighted the contradiction between widespread reports of injustice and the operation’s name, ‘Yukthiya.’