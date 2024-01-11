One person killed in a shooting in Nawagamuwa

One person has died in a shooting incident that took place in the Nawagamuwa area on Wednesday (January 10) night.

According to the police, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle carried out the shooting.

The suspects, posing as security personnel, went to the victim’s house on the night of January 10.

After arriving at the residence, the impersonators took the man to a nearby swamp, shot him, and quickly fled the scene.

The injured individual was rushed to Athurugiriya Hospital for initial treatment but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries after being transferred to Colombo National Hospital.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Welipillawa, Nawagamuwa.

The police are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.