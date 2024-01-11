U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung meets Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

January 11, 2024

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has met with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesighe on Wednesday (January 10).

She noted that they discussed challenges and opportunities on economic reforms, inclusive growth, and democratic resilience.

The Ambassador said that she looks forward to working together to strengthen the U.S. – Sri Lanka ties and regional integration in 2024.