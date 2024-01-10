Sri Lanka’s Health workers announce strike
Posted by Editor on January 10, 2024 - 6:00 pm
Health workers in Sri Lanka, including administrative officers, health management assistants, development officers and hospital health assistants have decided to go on strike starting at 6:00 AM tomorrow (January 11) until 8:00 AM the next morning (January 12).
The purpose of this strike is to express disappointment regarding the recent statement made by Dr. Rukshan Bellana.
Trade unions are also demanding for the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance of Rs. 35,000.
This might cause disruptions in essential health services during the strike period.
