A prison vehicle has met with an accident at Digampathana area in Sigiriya early this morning (18) killing one prison guard and injuring three others.

Three prison guards had been transporting an inmate from Pallekele Open Prison to Hingurakgoda Magistrate’s Court for a hearing when the van in which they had been travelling in veered off the road and crashed against a tree.

Police suspect that the driver of the van fell asleep at the wheel or lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

One of the three guards, who had been serving as a prison sergeant at Pallekele Open Prison, has died in the accident.

The Police said the other two prison guards and the inmate, who sustained injuries, were admitted to Dambulla Hospital.

The van has been seized by the Sigiriya Police.