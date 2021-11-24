Private sector allowed to import chemical fertilizers from today

Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamamge announced that permission will be granted to the private sector to import Chemical fertilizers, Weedicides, and Pesticides with effect from today (24).

He made this remark addressing the special media briefing held this morning (24) to announce Cabinet decisions.

The Minister further said Gazette notification banning such imports will be revoked with effect from today (24).

However, the government’s policy to promote green agriculture in the country will not be rolled back, the minister stressed.

He said farmers can now purchase chemical fertilizers from the open market.