Grama Niladhari will play key role under a SJB government – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says steps will be taken under a Samagi Jana Balawegaya led government to vest key responsibilities with Grama Niladhari officers in efforts to develop villages and the country.

Speaking at a meeting with Grama Niladhari officers yesterday, MP Premadasa said Grama Niladhari officers play a key role in the national development process while the involvement will support development initiatives as well.

MP Premadasa said their profession will be protected and upheld at all times.

(Source: News Radio)