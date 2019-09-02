Professor Carlo Fonseka no more
Posted in Local News
Former President of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Professor Carlo Fonseka passed away due to an illness at the age of 86.
Family sources said Professor Fonseka passed away while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.
Professor Carlo Fonseka was renowned for his contribution to the medical field in the country.
Goodbye Prof Fonseka,
We will remember you for the good as well as the bad, the bad being more than the good..
RIP.