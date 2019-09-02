Sep 02 2019 September 2, 2019 September 2, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Professor Carlo Fonseka no more

Professor Carlo Fonseka

Former President of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Professor Carlo Fonseka passed away due to an illness at the age of 86.

Family sources said Professor Fonseka passed away while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Professor Carlo Fonseka was renowned for his contribution to the medical field in the country.