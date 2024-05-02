Professor Nalin de Silva passes away

Professor Nalin de Silva has passed away at the age of 79.

Silva was a prominent figure in the realms of philosophy, academia, and diplomacy.

He served as a former professor in the Department of Mathematics and was a former member of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Additionally, he had served as the Dean of the Faculty of Science at the University of Kelaniya.

In addition to his academic pursuits, de Silva ventured into the realm of diplomacy, representing Sri Lanka as Ambassador to Myanmar.