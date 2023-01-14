Jan 14 2023 January 14, 2023 January 14, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to enter Sri Lanka

Ministry of Health Sri Lanka

COVID-19 Vaccination Card is mandatory for all tourists entering Sri Lanka with effect from Saturday (January 14), the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry of Health, new COVID-19 guidelines are applicable for inbound travellers, in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus within the country.

All travellers who do not possess proof of COVID-19 Vaccination, must produce a Negative PCR Report, when entering Sri Lanka.

