Proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to enter Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
COVID-19 Vaccination Card is mandatory for all tourists entering Sri Lanka with effect from Saturday (January 14), the Ministry of Health said.
According to the Ministry of Health, new COVID-19 guidelines are applicable for inbound travellers, in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus within the country.
All travellers who do not possess proof of COVID-19 Vaccination, must produce a Negative PCR Report, when entering Sri Lanka.