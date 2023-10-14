Proposal to cultivate cannabis in Sri Lanka for export, submitted to cabinet

Cannabis can be cultivated in Sri Lanka as part of the export industry immediately after the Cabinet approves the proposal, State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Sisira Jayakody said.

Minister Jayakody stated that the related proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet and the Speaker has signed the proposal as well.

He also stated that the Department of Ayurveda has agreed to let people use cannabis as a medical drug, and not as a recreational drug.