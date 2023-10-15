Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury
Posted by Editor on October 15, 2023 - 8:25 am
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.
Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday’s six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.
“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad,” the ICC said.
Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play Australia on Monday in Lucknow.
(Reuters)
