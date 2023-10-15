Grade 5 scholarship exam at 2,888 centres today amidst extreme weather conditions

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2023 - 9:58 am

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination commenced at 9:30 AM today (October 15) at exam centres across Sri Lanka.

337,596 students will sit for the exam this year and 2,888 examination centres have been established to conduct examinations.

Meanwhile, the Southern Provincial Education Secretary Mr. Ranjith Yapa stated that arrangements have been made for the examination candidates in Matara, Akurassa and Mulatiyana education zones, which are affected by the floods, to face the examination through the Divisional Secretariats.

If you face difficulties in reaching your exam centre, you can inform the Disaster Management Centre via its hotline 117.