Wanted suspect killed during shootout with police

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2023 - 7:40 am

A 49-year old suspect wanted over several shooting incidents in the Kandana area was shot dead during a crossfire with the police at Sapugaskanda last night (October 15), police said.

The suspect was reportedly killed in the shootout as police officers were about to arrest him.

According to Police, officers of the Kandana Police raided a house to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection with a shooting incident at Polpithimukalane in Kandana on October 05.

During the raid the suspect fired a shot at police and the suspect was killed during return fire by the police.

The Sapugaskanda Police are conducting further investigations.