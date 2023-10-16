Wanted suspect killed during shootout with police
Posted by Editor on October 16, 2023 - 7:40 am
A 49-year old suspect wanted over several shooting incidents in the Kandana area was shot dead during a crossfire with the police at Sapugaskanda last night (October 15), police said.
The suspect was reportedly killed in the shootout as police officers were about to arrest him.
According to Police, officers of the Kandana Police raided a house to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection with a shooting incident at Polpithimukalane in Kandana on October 05.
During the raid the suspect fired a shot at police and the suspect was killed during return fire by the police.
The Sapugaskanda Police are conducting further investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Detained Sri Lankan women in Israel to be sent back to Jordan October 16, 2023
- Kusal Mendis happy to take over as Sri Lanka captain October 16, 2023
- Wanted suspect killed during shootout with police October 16, 2023
- Grade 5 scholarship exam at 2,888 centres today amidst extreme weather conditions October 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury October 15, 2023