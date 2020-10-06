The Health Ministry today informed the public and organisations to refrain from organising, promoting or conducting any event that forms a public gathering until further notice.

In a statement, the Ministry said the decision was taken after considering the present situation that has arisen due to the Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster.

“The occurrence of COVID-19 cases in one area requires vigilant public action to practice strict COVID-19 precautions to curtail any further transmission. Public gatherings such as exhibitions, large conferences, parties, indoor and outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows, processions (including religious) should not be conducted anywhere in the country until further notice,” it said.