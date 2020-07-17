Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) across the country have decided to withdraw from duties related to prevention of COVID-19 with effect from today.

A statement signed by its Chairman G. U. Rohana addressed to the Secretary to the Ministry of Health noted this move was taken as a mark of protest to the recent statement made by the Health Minister, who said PHIs will not be vested with any power in order to prevent any inconvenience caused to the public.

The statement went on to note, the PHI Union expresses its dismay over the statement by the Health Minister adding until today Public Health Inspectors had been engaged in great efforts to protect the people of Sri Lanka with minimum facilities and no legal protection.

It added the PHI Union is disappointed with efforts being made to highlight their service as an inconvenience to the general public.