Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe has directed Passenger Transport Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera not to recommence the public transport services for the general public at least for next two weeks even though the curfew will be relaxed and work of public and private sector entities to be resumed from today.

Dr.Jasinghe has given these instructions when Minister Amaraweera inquired from him the possibility of recommencing public transport services in parallel with the state decision to relax the curfew and resume the work in public and private sectors entities from today.

“Accordingly, as per the request of the Director-General of Health Services, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and the Sri Lanka Railways will provide transport facilities by train and bus only for public and private sector employees who are reporting for an essential duties. Except that, the public transport facilities will not be provided to the general public,” the Minister said.

“The public should continue to be mindful of the need for adhering to the instructions given by health authorities for controlling the Coronavirus pandemic and gradual restoration of normal life’,” he added.

(Source: Daily News)