863 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 863, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 321 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 863
Active Cases – 533
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 116
Recovered & Discharged – 321
Total Deaths – 9
