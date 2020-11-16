Acting Police Media Spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana refuted claims made on social media platforms alleging that people were passing away on streets due to COVID-19.

DIG Rohana said the only death among 58 fatalities recorded thus far in the island which occurred on a road, was a beggar who did not have a shelter, adding two suspects have been arrested thus far on charges of spreading misinformation.

He said the general public should refrain from spreading misinformation on social media platforms.

DIG Ajith Rohana said all perpetrators will be arrested and produced before court.

(Source: News Radio)