Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen has been ordered to reforest the clearing of the Kallaru reserve on his own expenses.

The Court of Appeal, today (16) ruled that the clearing of the Kallaru reserve near the Wilpattu National Park is illegal.

The Centre for Environmental Justice filed the petition citing that constructions in a clearance of 2,388 acres of land of the Marichchikattuwa reserve will harm the environment and called for an order preventing such actions.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and several others have been cited as respondents.