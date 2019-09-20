The examination of the revision application filed at the Colombo High Court against granting bail to Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who was sent on compulsory leave and former Secretary of Defence Hemasiri Fernando, has concluded.

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi informed Court that the verdict will be pronounced on the 9th of October.

The revision application was filed by the Criminal Investigations Department on the advice of the Department of the Attorney General.

The Attorney General’s Department filed charges against the duo over failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks, despite obtaining prior information of a potential threat.

However the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court released Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando on bail.

The Attorney General filed a revision application at the Colombo High Court against the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court’s decision to grant bail to the IGP and former Defence Secretary over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Attorney General in his application claims that the order to grant bail was against the law and a misinterpretation of the law.

(Source: News Radio)