Ramanathan Archchuna arrested

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2025 - 1:30 pm

Member of Parliament Dr. Archchuna Ramanathan was arrested by Fort Police today (September 29).

He was taken into custody for allegedly obstructing police duties by forcibly parking his vehicle in front of the Fort Railway Station during a Satyagraha protest in Colombo on September 22, 2025.

The incident reportedly involved an argument with a police officer on duty from the Fort Police Station, who had inquired about the wrongfully parked vehicle after MP Archchuna returned to it.

The MP was arrested this morning when he arrived at the Fort Police Station to provide a statement regarding the incident.

Police confirmed that the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into charges of obstructing police duty.