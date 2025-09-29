Sep 29 2025 September 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 NoComment

Three workers killed as retaining wall collapses in Mawanella

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2025 - 11:51 am

Rescue team using machinery to recover a trapped worker after retaining wall collapse in Mawanella

Sri Lanka Police confirmed that the bodies of three workers have been recovered after a retaining wall collapsed at a site in Manikkawa, Mawanella.

The collapse buried three of the four workers at the site, while one managed to escape without injury.

