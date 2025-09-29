Sri Lankan students to get free access to Google AI tools

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2025 - 11:18 am

Google has agreed to provide its advanced AI platform, Gemini, and other premium student benefits free of charge to Sri Lankan students, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne announced on Monday (September 29).

The initiative follows months of collaboration between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Google. It will give students nationwide free access to artificial intelligence tools, cloud computing platforms, and digital learning resources.

“This is a game changer,” Deputy Minister Weeraratne said. “It will level the playing field and put our students on par with anyone, anywhere in the world.”

Officials expect the move to strengthen Sri Lanka’s capacity in AI development and digital literacy, empowering students to innovate, solve challenges, and compete internationally.

The Deputy Minister also stressed the importance of ethical use, urging students to apply these tools responsibly and for the greater good of society. “This is not just about using AI,” he said. “It’s about mastering it with wisdom, compassion, and purpose.”

The Ministry of Digital Economy will release further details on the rollout of the program in the coming weeks.