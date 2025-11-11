Ramith Rambukwella indicted over illicit asset accumulation

Posted by Editor on November 11, 2025 - 11:55 am

Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who faces allegations of illicit asset accumulation, was today (November 11) formally served with indictments before the Colombo High Court.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal.

During the hearing, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) presented the indictments filed against the accused.

Subsequently, the judge ordered the release of the accused on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

The judge also instructed that the accused’s fingerprints be obtained and a report submitted to the court.

According to the charges, between January 1, 2022, and November 14, 2023, the accused, who served as the personal secretary to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, had allegedly acquired assets and property worth Rs. 296,566,444.76 and failed to disclose how he obtained money and property valued at Rs. 275,302,616.06.

The case has been filed under the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act.