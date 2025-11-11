Sri Lanka tourism starts winter season with strong growth in November

Posted by Editor on November 11, 2025 - 9:38 am

Sri Lanka’s tourism industry has seen a promising start to the winter season, attracting 61,890 visitors during the first nine days of November 2025.

This marks a 13.2 percent increase compared to the 54,686 tourists recorded during the same period in 2024.

According to official data, the country received an average of 6,877 tourists per day during this period. The figure is slightly above the monthly “Lower Scenario” target of 203,259 arrivals but still below the “Conservative Scenario” target of 232,176, which would require a higher inflow for the rest of the month.

A notable trend in early November is the sharp rise in Russian visitors. Russia has now become the second-largest source market for Sri Lanka, with 8,220 arrivals, representing 13.3 percent of the total. India continues to hold the top position, contributing 15,541 tourists or 25.1 percent of total arrivals. Germany and the United Kingdom followed with 4,740 and 4,450 visitors, respectively.

From January 1 to November 9, 2025, Sri Lanka has welcomed 1,952,577 tourists, reflecting a healthy 16.5 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Tourism authorities remain optimistic that the momentum seen at the start of the winter season will continue, strengthening Sri Lanka’s position as a leading travel destination in the region.