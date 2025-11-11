Sri Lanka records all-time high in monthly workers’ remittances

Sri Lanka recorded its highest-ever monthly income from workers’ remittances in October 2025, reaching US $712 million, according to official data.

The figure marks a strong increase compared to US $695.7 million in September, 2025 and US $587.7 million in October, 2024, showing the continued strength of earnings from Sri Lankans employed overseas.

With this latest figure, total remittances for the first ten months of 2025 have climbed to US $6.52 billion, reflecting a 20.1 percent growth compared to the same period in 2024.

Officials attribute the surge to several key factors, including the large number of workers who migrated abroad in recent years, the relatively weaker rupee, and the improved political stability in the country.

In 2024, Sri Lanka earned US $6.57 billion from remittances, a 10.1 percent increase from 2023. If the current trend continues, the total inflow for 2025 could reach around US $7.8 billion, setting a new annual record.

The upcoming festive season is also expected to boost remittance inflows further, as Sri Lankans working overseas traditionally send more money home during this period.

Experts note that workers’ remittances continue to play a vital role in supporting the country’s external finances, helping to maintain stability in the balance of payments.

In addition, Sri Lanka is expected to receive another US $347 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later this year, under the sixth tranche of its ongoing financial support program.