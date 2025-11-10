Sri Lanka signs agreement for Hajj 2026 with Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka officially signed the agreement for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed between the Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka, Muneer Mulaffer, and the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulfattah Bin Sulaiman Mashat.

The agreement outlines the mutual understanding and commitment of both governments to facilitate and support Sri Lankan pilgrims participating in Hajj 2026. According to the agreement, the official Hajj quota allocated to Sri Lanka for next year is 3,500 pilgrims.

During the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister Muneer Mulaffer expressed the Sri Lankan government’s appreciation for the excellent arrangements made by Saudi authorities for Hajj 2025. He also reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s readiness to continue its close cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for Sri Lankan pilgrims in 2026.

He further explained the measures being taken by the Sri Lankan government to regularise Hajj operations in the country, including the introduction of the draft Hajj Act.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Hajj Committee, Reyaz Mihular, highlighted the Committee’s regulatory role and the operational processes being implemented for the upcoming Hajj season.

Deputy Minister Mulaffer is also scheduled to meet with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Fawzan Alrabiah, and to hold discussions with Hajj service providers during his visit.

The Sri Lankan delegation present at the signing ceremony included Director of the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs M.S.M. Nawas, Acting Consul General in Jeddah Mafusa Lafir, Medical Coordinator Dr. Azeez Mohamed Shihan, and Hajj Coordinator Dr. M.N.M. Ahsraff.