Six sentenced to death over double murder in Padiyathalawa

Posted by Editor on November 10, 2025 - 7:24 pm

The Ampara High Court today (November 10) sentenced six individuals to death over a double murder that took place in Kehelulla, Padiyathalawa, in 2015.

According to court reports, the six accused were found guilty of assaulting and murdering two individuals during an incident that occurred on April 14, 2015.

The case revealed that three people had been attacked during the incident, and two of them were killed after being run over by a lorry.

The verdict was delivered after a lengthy trial, which confirmed the involvement of the six accused in the brutal crime.