One killed, over 25 injured in Thalawa bus accident

Posted by Editor on November 10, 2025 - 1:35 pm

An accident occurred when a private bus overturned on a slope of about five feet in the Jayaganga Junction area of Thalawa, Anuradhapura.

According to Thalawa Police, nearly 20 people were injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Thalawa Hospital for treatment, and later some of them were transferred to the Thambuttegama Hospital.

Police said one person is in critical condition. Among the injured are several students who had been sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are being carried out by the Thalawa Police.

UPDATE – 02:12 PM:

It has been reported that one person has died in the bus accident.

Around 40 others have been injured, according to reports.